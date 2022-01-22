The EC welcomes the Dialogue between the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked on the phone yesterday, and among the topics discussed was the visit of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to Skopje this week, MIA reported, citing a government press release.

What happened at the Meeting between the Leaders of Bulgaria and North Macedonia

The two assessed the visit as a positive step in overcoming differences and welcomed the focus on projects and activities that are important for the future.

Kovachevski reaffirmed Macedonia's position on language and identity.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the dialogue at the level of prime ministers between the two countries and said that Brussels strongly supports this process and that personally, as well as the Commission as a whole, are ready to help speed up the first intergovernmental conference with the Republic of North Macedonia. , the press release states.

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia has informed the EC President that the country's European integration remains a priority for the new government. He briefed Von der Layen on the government's future activities, measures and policies to address the energy crisis, as well as the government's economic measures.

Kovachevski and Von der Layen have agreed to meet soon in Brussels.

New Government in North Macedonia

The EC President also congratulated Kovachevski on his election as Prime Minister of North Macedonia and wished him fruitful work.



