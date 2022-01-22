Sweden and Finland - in Talks with NATO

NATO is already preparing a written response to Russia's demands to the pact to withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine. Among those demands is the withdrawal of NATO troops from Bulgaria and Romania and Ukraine's refusal to join the pact.

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

This written answer will not calm the situation, on the contrary, the government in Berlin believes. Added to this are the active talks between Sweden and Finland with NATO in Brussels. The two countries are considering possible membership in the pact due to the new situation with Russia, it became clear a week ago. However, the governments in Stockholm and Helsinki have announced that they will not apply for membership for the time being, but will rely on NATO's partnership. Yesterday, the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland met with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

At the same time, Sweden began to gather troops on the Baltic island of Gotland. This relocation is not just about increasing readiness, but about restructuring the military forces around the border.

Sweden and Finland are concerned about the activity of Russian warships in the Baltic Sea.

Six ships, more than usual, were at sea in the middle of the week, waiting for the weather to calm down.

Russian planes have been spotted over Finland. Provocations in both countries have increased in recent days. Drones from an unknown direction have been flying over Swedish nuclear power plants.

Norway has also reported disturbing events - an optical cable laid in the Barents Sea, which connects the country with its satellite station in the Arctic, has been mysteriously cut off. Added to all this is Russia's statement over Christmas that it has successfully tested its new Zircon hypersonic missile system.



/ClubZ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook