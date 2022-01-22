Where to Play Live Casinos Online

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused brick-and-mortar casinos to close worldwide. However, it has also boosted online gaming — with reports predicting that the global market size will reach .994 billion by 2025. There are many factors that contribute to this, such as the increasing number of active online casino sites and the growing adoption of smartphones that make it easier to access these sites. Though the World Health Organization reports that the end of the COVID struggle is in sight, the next three months or so will still be complicated. So if you miss the excitement that casino games bring, below are online live casinos that can equal that experience:



Royal Vegas



Royal Vegas is one of the oldest online casinos, having operated since 2000. It’s under the Fortune Lounge Group and runs on Microgaming software. But a partnership between Microgaming and Evolution Gaming means Royal Vegas will get Evolution live dealers in certain regions. Evolution is the backbone of many online casinos thanks to their technological capabilities and operational excellence — and they now cover Royal Vegas. Royal Vegas offers an extensive range of tables, from speed deal baccarat to Dragon Tiger. They even have a Playboy room where you can play the same casino games, except you’re being attended to by Playboy bunny dealers.



Gala Casino



The Entain Group is one of the world's biggest gaming businesses. One of the online platforms under it is Gala Casino, which offers a wide variety of options ranging from classic casino games like poker and roulette to those more familiar to the public, like Monopoly and Deal or No Deal. Aside from having a wide range of different games — like 3-card Brag and Casino Hold’em under poker — they have lightning rooms for roulette, dice, baccarat, and blackjack as well. With the many games Gala Casino offers, you’re sure to enjoy yourself trying them all out.



888 Casino



888 Casino is one of the world’s largest online casinos. This means they also have one of the biggest selections of dedicated live tables. They offer roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and six different versions of poker — this includes Caribbean Stud, 2-Hand Casino Hold’em, and Three Card poker. They also have live game shows like Dream Catcher and Side Bet City. All live casinos utilize technology that allows players to see their games in real-time. However, 888 Casino also has three different views for their live roulettes, such as Immersive View, which shows the ball close up and in slow motion until it stops.



22Bet



22Bet is playable both on a computer browser and as an app on your phone. This online casino offers games both beginners and experienced gamers will enjoy. 22Bet provides instructions in every game, which are easy to understand even if you’ve never tried that certain game before. So you’ll be able to learn the basics of baccarat, from when to play to when you should stand, and immediately apply that to your game. They also offer other games, including roulette, blackjack, and poker. 22Bet offers free play as well, so you can try and practice as many of the games as you want without the risk of losing money.