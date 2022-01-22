Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Snow with Max. Temperatures between 3°C and 2°C

The atmospheric pressure during the day will decrease slightly and will be close to the average for January. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Georgi Tsekov.

Today, with moderate, in the Danube plain and in the eastern regions and temporarily strong northwest wind, cold air will continue to invade. The clouds will increase again to significant and in many places, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be light snow. The maximum temperatures will be between minus 3° and 2° Celsius, in Sofia around minus 3°C.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the northwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 1°-4°C. The temperature of the sea water: 7°-8°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant and in many places light snow will fall. A strong, on the ridge and temporarily stormy northwest wind will blow. There will be blizzards along the mountain passes and gusts will form. It will continue to get cold. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 9°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 16°C.



