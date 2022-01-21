Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable

Romania has called “unacceptable” Russia's demand that NATO forces stationed on the alliance's eastern flank be withdrawn as part of security guarantees to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, AFP reported.

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

“Such a request is unacceptable and cannot be part of the negotiations,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.



/BNT

