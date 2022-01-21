Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2022, Friday // 16:11
Romania has called “unacceptable” Russia's demand that NATO forces stationed on the alliance's eastern flank be withdrawn as part of security guarantees to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, AFP reported.
Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania
“Such a request is unacceptable and cannot be part of the negotiations,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
/BNT
