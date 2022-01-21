Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2022, Friday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Romania: Russia's Request for the Withdrawal of NATO Troops is Unacceptable

Romania has called “unacceptable” Russia's demand that NATO forces stationed on the alliance's eastern flank be withdrawn as part of security guarantees to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, AFP reported.

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

“Such a request is unacceptable and cannot be part of the negotiations,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, NATO, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria