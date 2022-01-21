Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania
Russia's proposals for security guarantees include the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania, which joined the alliance after 1997, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“One of the pillars of our initiatives is deliberately formulated very clearly and does not allow for ambiguous interpretations. It is about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and weapons, as well as other steps to return to the 1997 configuration on the territory of countries that were not members of NATO at the time. This includes both Bulgaria and Romania,” the foreign ministry said in written answers to questions about Sergei Lavrov's annual press conference.
Thus, the ministry answered the question of what Russia's request for NATO to return to the 1997 configuration means for Bulgaria and Romania.
/BGNES
