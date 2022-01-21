Bulgaria: Payment of BGN 75 Supplement to Vaccinated Pensioners Starts on February 1

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) is starting the payment of the one-time supplement of BGN 75 to the pensions of Bulgarian pensioners who have met the requirements for completed vaccination course or have a booster vaccine dose. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute.

The supplement is paid regardless of the type and amount of the pension, as well as regardless of the age of the pensioner. It is not part of the pension and is paid only once.

The information about the people who are entitled to this one-time supplement is received ex officio at the National Social Security Institute by the Ministry of Health. For the pensioners who have completed the vaccination course by December 31, 2021, the NSSI will pay the supplements from February 1 this year, with remittances prior to the regular monthly payment of pensions on the February 7 schedule. According to the data provided to the NSSI by the Ministry of Health, this first payment will cover 694,643 pensioners.

The COVID-19 vaccination promotion supplement will also be paid once to pensioners who have completed a vaccination course between 1 January and 30 June 2022, from the first working day and in the following months. The information about the people who are entitled to a one-time supplement will be exchanged every month ex officio between the National Social Security Institute and the Ministry of Health. The additional BGN 75 to the pensions will be paid in the month following the month in which the insurance institute received the information from the Ministry of Health.

Pensioners who receive their pensions by bank transfer will receive a supplement of BGN 75 in their personal accounts. For pensioners who receive their pensions through post offices, a pension record will be prepared, which they can receive both on the first day of each month and later in the month at the same time as their pension. For pensioners whose pensions are transferred to other countries, the supplement of BGN 75 will be paid to the pension for the respective month within the established deadlines. Pensioners do not have to apply for this amount, nor do they have to send a green certificate or other health documents to state institutions.



