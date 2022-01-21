Bulgaria will Donate 250,000 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria will donate 258,570 doses of Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the government decided.
The Council of Ministers adopted a decision on a proposal to the National Assembly for ratification of the Tripartite Donation Agreement between and between Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina and Pfizer/Biontech, as well as the Bilateral Donation Agreement between Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The draft agreements provide for a donation of 258,570 doses, with delivery costs to be borne by Bosnia and Herzegovina.
/OFFNews
