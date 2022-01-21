Austria Introduces Compulsory Vaccination

The lower house of the Austrian parliament (National Council) has approved a bill on mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, world agencies reported.

The text was approved by a large majority, although it met with strong opposition from the Austrian public and sparked protests.

Mandatory vaccination will take effect on February 4.

Austria became the first country in the European Union to take such a measure, BTA reported.

The bill was backed by conservatives, Greens, Social Democrats and Liberals, and opposed by opponents of vaccination from the far-right Austrian Freedom Party.



