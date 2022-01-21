Weather in Bulgaria: Snow all over the Country

Today, on the passing cold front, in many places in southern Bulgaria it will snow, in the lowlands - rain and snow. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Evgenia Egova.

Atmospheric pressure will increase and will be higher than the average for the month. Before noon in some areas in Northern Bulgaria there will be rain and snow, but in the afternoon they will stop, from the northwest and the clouds will begin to break and decrease. With moderate, cold air in the Danube plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland and temporarily strong northwest wind. Temperatures at 2 p.m. will be between 0° and 5° Celsius, in Sofia - around 0°C; by the end of the day they will decrease significantly and become negative in almost the whole country.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be significant and in some places it will rain, in the afternoon mixed with snow. A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow along the northern Black Sea coast. Temperatures will drop to 3°-5°C by 2 p.m. The temperature of the sea water: about 7°C. The sea wave will be 2 points.

It will snow in the mountains. In the evening the precipitation will stop and the clouds will break and decrease. A strong, temporary and stormy northwest wind will blow. Temperatures will drop rapidly and by 2 p.m. at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be about minus 4°C, at 2,000 meters - about minus 9°C.



