Bulgaria: Measures are Expected to be Tightened in Sofia and other Cities

Sofia will introduce anti-epidemic measures from the third stage of the pandemic management plan, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev announced after a meeting of the pandemic committee. A decision of the national headquarters is forthcoming, in which the new measures will be described in detail. They should take effect next week.

Bulgaria: New National Plan for Dealing with COVID-19

The introduction of rotary learning for older students is planned. Children from first to fourth grade will continue to study in person.

In the next week, which is the last before the interim vacation, the students from 7th, 10th, and 12th grade will most likely stay in school, and those from 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th grade, and 11th grade will be learning remotely, Kunchev said, adding that the final decision will be made by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Restrictions will also be imposed in the restaurants and bars in Sofia - working hours until 10 p.m. and use of up to 50% of the capacity in the establishments.

The measures will be specified in the decision of the national headquarters, which will meet tomorrow. According to Angel Kunchev, the measures will enter into force on January 26.

Similar new restrictions are expected to be introduced in other areas with a drastic increase in morbidity - Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Sofia, Pernik, Vidin, Stara Zagora, and Plovdiv, Kunchev said.

The measures by districts depend on the proposals of the regional health inspectorates, he specified.

At the moment in our country, there is a big difference in the incidence in the different regions, so far no new measures are being discussed at the national level. However, if more districts reach the final stages of the plan, that will happen, Kunchev said.

They are also changing the number of clusters that monitor the occupancy of intensive care beds in our country, Kunchev added. They will be 5 zones instead of six as they are now. Each of them will have at least one university hospital - Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven, Varna, Stara Zagora.

A map is to be created that shows in real-time the changes that are taking place in the individual areas, said the chief state health inspector.



/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook