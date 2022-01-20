COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Local Measures are being Introduced

Due to the growth of covid patients in Sredets and Sungurlare, partial closure has been introduced.

Social centers, pensioners' clubs, and kindergartens are closing their doors. In Sungurlare, they are also facing a health crisis - there are no doctors to treat the sick, and the number of patients has doubled.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10,160 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Today, the Burgas Regional Health Council will meet to decide whether to close schools in the worst-affected areas.

In the municipalities of Gabrovo and Tryavna, students from 5th to 12th grade go on a rotational basis.

In the largest school in the municipality of Karlovo, children from 5th to 12th grade switch to online learning for 7 days.

The reason - there are many teachers with covid and in-person training cannot be carried out.

In the Blagoevgrad region, which has the highest incidence of coronavirus in the country, from Monday all students switch to online learning for 7 days.

A curfew is also introduced - after 8 p.m. students cannot go out unaccompanied.



/BNT