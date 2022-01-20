Bulgaria: From Today Changes in the List of Countries falling into the Red Zone

As of today, 20 January, citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, Israel, Turkey, and Serbia, and members of their families arriving from a Member State of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Republic of North Macedonia, Israel, Turkey, and Serbia are admitted to the territory of Bulgaria upon presentation of a valid EU digital certificate for vaccination or post-illness, or similar document IN ADDITION TO a negative result of a PCR test up to 72 hours before entering Bulgaria. This is stated in an order of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

Also, from today, new countries in the “Red Zone” are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, the Republic of Maldives, Fiji, the Democratic Republic of São Tomé, and Príncipe, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines.

In the “Red Zone” in terms of the incidence of COVID-19 are: Australia, Austria, Albania, Luxembourg, the Dominican Republic, Kuwait, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and others.

All countries falling into the “Red Zone” in terms of COVID-19 morbidity are listed below:

Green Zone: Vatican City State, Republic of Romania.

Orange Zone: All countries outside the green and red zone.

Red zone: Australia, Austria, Albania, Afghanistan, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Gibraltar, Grenada, Greenland, Georgia, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome,Dominican Republic, the State of Kuwait, Eswatini, Israel, Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Jordan, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Canada, Qatar, Kyrgyz Republic, Principality of Andorra, Principality of Liechtenstein, Principality of Monaco, Colombia, Swiss Confederation, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Denmark, Kingdom of Spain, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kingdom of Norway, Kingdom of Sweden, Curacao, Lesotho, Lebanese Republic, Multinational State of Bolivia, United Kingdom of Tanzania, United Kingdom of Tanzania, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Aruba Islands, Argentine Republic, Botswana Republic, Guatemala Republic, Republic of Greece, Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Estonia, Republic of Zambia, Republic of Zimbabwe, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of Costa Rica, Republic of Cuba, Republic of Latvia, Republic of Lithuania, Republic of Maldives, Republic of Malta, Republic of Mozambique, Republic of Namibia, Republic of Panama, Republic of Paraguay, Republic of Poland, Portuguese Republic, Republic of San Marino, Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Seychelles, Republic of Suriname, Republic of Serbia, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Finland, Republic of Chile, Republic of South Africa, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, United States of America, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Hungary, Faroe Islands, Federal Republic of Germany, Federal Republic of Brazil, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Fiji, France, Croatia, Czech Republic.



