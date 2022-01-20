WHO: Travel Restrictions are Ineffective during a Pandemic

World | January 20, 2022, Thursday // 09:54
Bulgaria: WHO: Travel Restrictions are Ineffective during a Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the world community remove or ease international travel restrictions. The WHO emphasizes the ineffectiveness of such measures, which stems from an attempt to prevent the international spread of the Omicron strain through a travel ban.

Experts have called for the “revocation or easing of the green certificate” as it does not benefit and continues to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by the countries. “As for the requirement for passengers to wear masks, provide test data for coronavirus or vaccination certificates, such actions ‘should be based on a risk assessment’ and not create a ‘financial burden’ for travelers”, the organization said.

The WHO believes that “evidence of vaccination against Covid should not be required for international travel as the only means or condition of entry,” experts said, adding that access to vaccines around the world remains limited and their distribution is extremely uneven.

At its tenth meeting a week ago, the commission concluded that Covid continued to be a public health emergency of international importance.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, travel, restrictions, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria