WHO: Travel Restrictions are Ineffective during a Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the world community remove or ease international travel restrictions. The WHO emphasizes the ineffectiveness of such measures, which stems from an attempt to prevent the international spread of the Omicron strain through a travel ban.

Experts have called for the “revocation or easing of the green certificate” as it does not benefit and continues to contribute to the economic and social stress experienced by the countries. “As for the requirement for passengers to wear masks, provide test data for coronavirus or vaccination certificates, such actions ‘should be based on a risk assessment’ and not create a ‘financial burden’ for travelers”, the organization said.

The WHO believes that “evidence of vaccination against Covid should not be required for international travel as the only means or condition of entry,” experts said, adding that access to vaccines around the world remains limited and their distribution is extremely uneven.

At its tenth meeting a week ago, the commission concluded that Covid continued to be a public health emergency of international importance.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook