Bill Gates: The Coronavirus is a Flower against the Backdrop of Impending Pandemics

The world is facing pandemics that will be much worse than the coronavirus. That's what Microsoft founder Bill Gates said, urging governments to prepare and set aside billions to fight the next global epidemic.

Omicron and Delta are the most contagious viruses ever, Gates said, but the world will face more deadly and severe infections in the future.

The billionaire complained about the “strange” priorities in the world. Philanthropists and wealthy governments need to tackle the world's scarce and difficult access to vaccines against Covid, the billionaire said. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations received a 0 million donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK-based Wellcome Trust. The coalition is involved in the formation of the Covax program, which helps supply vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Gates recently predicted that by the middle of 2022, the coronavirus pandemic may end worldwide. Until then, the number of deaths and overall morbidity will reach seasonal flu levels, said the founder of Microsoft.

Gates predicts that in order for humanity to cope with future pandemics, it must be able to create vaccines for them within 100 days.



/BGNES

