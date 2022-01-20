Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 6°C and 11°C

Today, for most of the day, it will be sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Hristo Hristov.

A light, moderate wind from the west-southwest will blow in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia - around 8°C. In the evening and at night the wind will be oriented from the northwest, will intensify and cold air will start to invade. The clouds will increase and in Western Bulgaria, it will rain, which will quickly turn into snow.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 7°-8°C, as will be the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. The wind will be strong, from west to northwest, in the evening it will intensify. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.



/Focus