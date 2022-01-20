COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10,160 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 20, 2022, Thursday // 09:34
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10,160 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

851,945 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 10,160. 179,301 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 41,433 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 8,071,094.

5,208 are cases of people with COVID-19 that are hospitalized in the country, of which 542 are in intensive care units. 640,213 people were cured, of which 861 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,431, and 93 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,058,974, and during the past 24 hours, 19,321 were newly registered vaccinated. 572 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 83.39% of them have not been vaccinated.

/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria