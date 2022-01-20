COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10,160 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

851,945 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 10,160. 179,301 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 41,433 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 8,071,094.

5,208 are cases of people with COVID-19 that are hospitalized in the country, of which 542 are in intensive care units. 640,213 people were cured, of which 861 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,431, and 93 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,058,974, and during the past 24 hours, 19,321 were newly registered vaccinated. 572 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 83.39% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook