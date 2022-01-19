Sofia: Possibility of Increased Control of COVID-19 Contact Persons

The new regional governor of the capital convened for the first time the “crisis COVID headquarters/staff”. After the meeting, it became clear that tightening of measures is not planned at the moment.

More than 2,000 beds for the treatment of coronavirus infection have been provided in Sofia. According to the director of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, there are currently enough free beds to accommodate patients in need.

District Governor Ivan Kyuchukov said no rotation or transition of students to online learning is planned at the moment.

The director of the Specialized Hospital for Pediatrics “Prof. Ivan Mitev” said that at the moment there is more serious pressure on GPs and because of the easier course of Omicron fewer children need hospital treatment.

Blagomir Zdravkov said that there are currently 2 free covid beds in the pediatrics, but there are enough children's covid beds in the capital. However, the number of infected and quarantined medics is increasing. At the request of the regional governor, the possibility of opening additional children's beds is being considered, which, if necessary, will take over the treatment of children from other cities in the country.

The possibility of combating hidden morbidity is also being discussed. The aim is to prevent people who were in contact with coronavirus-infected patients from walking freely around the city. “One of the possibilities is for police officers to monitor who the patients with coronavirus go with to hospitals for treatment and to submit these companions as a contact person to the Regional Health Inspectorate”, it became clear from the words of Ivan Kyuchukov. The staff is meeting again on Friday to make concrete decisions on the issue.



/BNT