Boris Johnson: No Masks and COVID Certificates from Next Week

World | January 19, 2022, Wednesday // 16:54
Bulgaria: Boris Johnson: No Masks and COVID Certificates from Next Week

Britain is removing vaccination passports, mandatory masks in public places and the recommendation to work from home, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

It is very likely that the self-isolation regime, imposed due to COVID-19, will not be extended in the country after March 25, Johnson said.

“From next week, the measures, introduced months ago, will cease to apply,” said the British head of government.

He added that the authorities have abolished the mandatory requirement to display an electronic certificate of full vaccination when attending certain public events and nightclubs, as well as the recommendation to employers to send their employees to work remotely.

In addition, the government will no longer require the wearing of masks indoors and on public transportation, Johnson said.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Britain, Boris Johnson, masks, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria