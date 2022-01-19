Boris Johnson: No Masks and COVID Certificates from Next Week

Britain is removing vaccination passports, mandatory masks in public places and the recommendation to work from home, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

It is very likely that the self-isolation regime, imposed due to COVID-19, will not be extended in the country after March 25, Johnson said.

“From next week, the measures, introduced months ago, will cease to apply,” said the British head of government.

He added that the authorities have abolished the mandatory requirement to display an electronic certificate of full vaccination when attending certain public events and nightclubs, as well as the recommendation to employers to send their employees to work remotely.

In addition, the government will no longer require the wearing of masks indoors and on public transportation, Johnson said.



