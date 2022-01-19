COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 200 New Cases of Omicron

227 cases of the viral variant Omicron of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Bulgaria after cell genomic sequencing performed by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The 227 clinical samples were taken by January 10, 2022 in 40 hospitals in 18 districts in the country. The cases of Omicron have been identified in the districts as follows: Sofia-city - 130; Ruse - 28; Burgas - 13; Plovdiv - 13; Pernik - 7; Veliko Tarnovo - 5; Pazardzhik - 5; Varna - 4; Sofia region - 4; Gabrovo - 3; Sliven - 3; Blagoevgrad - 2; Kyustendil - 2; Montana - 2; Pleven - 2; Smolyan - 2; Stara Zagora -1; Haskovo - 1.

Of the 522 clinical trials tested with SARS-CoV-2, 43.5% were proven cases of the Omicron variant and 56.75% were those of the Delta variant or its subvariants. The clinical samples were taken from persons with COVID-19 until January 10, 2022, and were sent by 63 different medical institutions from 21 districts of the country.

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases continues to monitor the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, with a focus on finding variants with accelerated spread, altered virulence, and immunogenicity that are important for public health.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

