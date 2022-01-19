Sofia: The Subway will Reach “Levski G” Neighborhood in 2025

Another three kilometers of the subway will be ready by the end of 2025. "Metropolitan" EAD signed three contracts for the construction of three stations and their adjacent tunnels from the extension of the third line of the Sofia metro under "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd. in the neighborhoods "Hadji Dimitar" and "Levski G", announced "Metropolitan" EAD.

The implementation period is 39 months.

One contract is with Trace Group Hold AD, contractor of Lot 2, including the construction of Trakia metro station and its adjacent tunnel section to “Georgi Asparuhov” stadium. The second contract is with the company GP Group AD, which will construct Separate Position 3, including the construction of the metro station Georgi Asparuhov” stadium and its adjacent tunnel section to the operating station ”Hadji Dimitar”. The third contract is with the company Monolit Sofia AD, which will construct Separate Position 1, including the construction of the metro station "Vladimir Vazov" and its adjacent tunnel section to the metro station "Trakia".

Currently, the contractors are working on the design and organization of construction sites - incl. the establishment of a temporary organization of traffic on Vladimir Vazov Blvd. in order to delineate the sites within the months of March and April and begin the actual work on the construction of metro stations and tunnels.



/OFFNews