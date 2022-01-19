The White House: Russia could Launch an Invasion of Ukraine at any time

World | January 19, 2022, Wednesday // 11:40
The United States warned last night that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time.”

“We are at a stage where Russia can attack Ukraine at any time,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said yesterday.

According to her, this is an “extremely dangerous situation”.

A spokeswoman for the US State Department warned of the movement of Russian troops in Belarus yesterday:

“The fact that we are witnessing these movements in Belarus obviously gives the Russians a new option if they decide to take more aggressive military action against Ukraine.”

Late last week, Washington accused Moscow of sending saboteurs to Ukraine to create a pretext for a military invasion.

Tags: United States, Ukraine, Russia, invade
