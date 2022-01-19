The White House: Russia could Launch an Invasion of Ukraine at any time
The United States warned last night that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time.”
“We are at a stage where Russia can attack Ukraine at any time,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said yesterday.
According to her, this is an “extremely dangerous situation”.
Russian Foreign Minister: Our Patience is Running Out
A spokeswoman for the US State Department warned of the movement of Russian troops in Belarus yesterday:
“The fact that we are witnessing these movements in Belarus obviously gives the Russians a new option if they decide to take more aggressive military action against Ukraine.”
Erdogan invites Leaders of Russia and Ukraine to Talks in Turkey
Late last week, Washington accused Moscow of sending saboteurs to Ukraine to create a pretext for a military invasion.
