WHO warns: The Pandemic is Not Over, Record Numbers of New Infections in Europe

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adanom Gebrejesus, has warned world leaders that the coronavirus pandemic is “far from over”, the BBC reported.

The head of the WHO opposes the assumption that the new dominant variant Omicron is significantly softer/milder and has eliminated the threat of the virus.

The warning comes amid a record rise in new cases in some European nations.

France reported nearly half a million new infections on Tuesday, with more than 100,000 in Germany for the first time.

At a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Dr. Tedros told a reporter that Omicron had brought 18 million new infections worldwide in the past week.

And if, on average, the variant is milder, “the notion that it is a milder disease is misleading.”

“Make no mistake, Omicron leads to hospitalizations and deaths, and even milder cases fill health facilities.”

“I am particularly concerned that many countries have low levels of vaccination and that people are at much higher risk of severe disease and death without vaccines.”

Denmark, meanwhile, reported a record 33,493 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with Italian health authorities registering 228,179 newly infected, more than 83,000 more than the previous day.

France reported 464,769 new infections on a daily basis yesterday, a record four times higher than Monday's 102,144 coronavirus cases.

In Germany, new coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 for the first time. The Robert Koch Institute reported today that there were 112,323 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,186,850. Another 239 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 116,081.

On the other hand, in other European countries, the number of newly infected people is starting to decline - for example in Ireland and Spain.

Brazil also set a new record with over 137,000 infected in 24 hours, the previous one of 115,000 infected per day was from June 2021.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook