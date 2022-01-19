Erdogan invites Leaders of Russia and Ukraine to Talks in Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying by state-run TRT Haber.
Kalin spoke to the Circle Foundation about the possible impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Europe and NATO.
The spokesman emphasized Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, political sovereignty and social integrity.
According to Kalin, Erdogan invited the leaders of the two countries to come to Turkey and hold talks to resolve the problems and differences between them.
“Turkey is ready to play any role in reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. We are doing this both as a friend of Russia and Ukraine and as a member of NATO,” he said.
Kalin added that in a few weeks, Erdogan will visit Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky.
“At the same time, we will make close contact with the Russians in order to avoid any military operation, the consequences of which will be severe,” Erdogan's spokesman said.
/BTA
