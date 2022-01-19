COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Another Record of New Cases in the last 24 hours

For the second day in a row, a record number of newly infected with coronavirus was registered in Bulgaria - 11,181. The percentage of positive samples is also growing - they are 24.3 percent of the 45,956 tests performed. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases are 1185 more than yesterday when a record was also set. Every fourth person tested during the past day has a positive test.

Another 660 patients were admitted to hospitals. The total number of hospitalized is 5,259, 554 are in intensive care units.

91 people have died in the last 24 hours, 92% of them have not been vaccinated.

1,756 were cured.

18,990 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours. In total, they are already 4,039,684.

There are already 1,967,200 people with a completed vaccination cycle.

527,042 have a booster dose.



/ClubZ

