Why More People Are Self-Educating Online

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of people self-educating themselves in the online domain over the past decade. From quick video tutorials on YouTube to the more comprehensive online learning programs, it’s clear that there is a real demand for self-improvement online. But what’s the cause of this trend and is self-education online as effective as learning in a classroom?

The trend towards online learning has of course become amplified as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many Bulgarian students are returning to class, the shift towards online learning will have made a marked impression on the way in which people are educated. All of which suggests that online learning is here to stay and now the question is how can we best use its power.

Reasons for the online learning revolution

Above all, it’s the sheer convenience of online learning that keeps it ahead of the more traditional practices. Rather than having to attend a college or night-class at a fixed time and place, online learning provides people with the opportunity to learn at their own pace. Whether this is learning a foreign language on Duolingo or taking one-to-one lessons via a Zoom link, technology has dramatically overhauled the flexibility with which we can learn.

The online learning revolution has of course helped to democratise those who wish to educate themselves. Rather than being fixed to a particular age group or even those with a certain level of income, online learning has proven to be much more financially accessible. Plus it’s worth noting that there is no dependence upon a physical location.

Such is the success of online learning that it has developed a degree of specialisation that traditional learning methods would struggle to compete with. Rather than sticking with broad topics, online learning allows tutors to focus in particular areas that could be beneficial for certain tastes or even for specific professional goals.

A quick look at the range of education topics covered on this website shows how everything from singing and cooking to streaming is now a valid online learning subject. Such a wide range of subjects also illustrates the fact that the reason for learning isn’t necessarily focused on a vocation. Instead it shows that people are learning for a variety of other reasons such as a way of staying mentally active or even just pure entertainment.

The mere process of learning has numerous mental health benefits and it has proven to improve individuals’ self-confidence too. All of which reveals why the online learning revolution is about so much more than just making ourselves smarter. So that whether it’s a young person learning a dance move or an elderly person learning tai chi, it can all have a positive impact.

Where will online learning go from here?

It’s evident that the online learning revolution is only just getting started. At the moment, it’s easy to type a query into YouTube and then watch as someone else performs a prerecorded task to show you what you need to do. However, as technologies continue to evolve, such activities are going to quickly look antiquated. This is because augmented reality technology and virtual reality technology are now at the point where they can dramatically affect the way in which we learn.

This means that it should become commonplace to take part in an interactive AR tutorial to see how you can fix the engine in a car or even take part in a VR class where you sit in a virtual classroom with other students. Such technologies will once again explode the boundaries of space and time even further, and the overall impact will help to ensure that more and more people benefit from the online learning revolution.

Obviously it will still take time for this trend to reach all parts of the world. After all, one third of the world’s population have never used the internet, and so great efforts must be made to balance out these inequalities. But on the whole, online learning has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on people’s lives and it looks to continue even more so in the future.