Bulgaria: 7.8% Annual Inflation in December

In December 2021, annual inflation in our country accelerated to 7.8% from 7.3% in November, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. This is the highest annual inflation since December 2008.

Compared to November, the rise in consumer prices is 0.9 percent.

The average annual inflation for the period January - December 2021 compared to the period January - December 2020 is 3.3%.

In December compared to November last year there was an increase in almost all groups of goods and services. Prices are higher for bread, most types of meat and dairy products, as well as a number of fruits and vegetables. Home maintenance has also risen compared to a month earlier, according to national statistics. There is an increase in medical and dental services.

1.4% is the total monthly increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages in December compared to November, according to NSI data.

In clothing and footwear, there is a decrease in prices on a monthly basis by 0.8%, while in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.7%. There is a slight increase of 0.1% in healthcare prices, while transport prices increased by 0.7 percent.

The strongest growth in December was marked by prices in the field of entertainment and services - a jump of 4.7 percent compared to November.

In December there was an increase of 7.9% in the prices for central gas supply, by 1.2% in the gaseous fuels for household needs and by 9.8% in the price of coal.

The prices of fuels, car insurance, and some types of cosmetics have moved down minimally.

Harmonized inflation (HICP according to common European standards) rose by 0.8% on a monthly basis in December, while harmonized consumer inflation on an annual basis accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3% in November.

The harmonized index of consumer prices is a comparable measure of inflation in EU countries. It is one of the criteria for price stability and for Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone.

The average annual harmonized inflation for the period January - December 2021 compared to the period January - December 2020 is 2.8 percent.



