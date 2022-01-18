Bulgarian Minister of Education proposes a Vacation from January 31 to February 6

The Minister of Education and Science Nikolay Denkov proposes that the interim vacation of students be extended for the period from January 31 to February 4 incl. This became clear from the words of the Minister of Education, Academician Nikolay Denkov, at a press conference at which he presented the priorities of the Ministry of Education and Science this year.

“In order to be able to merge the two previous weekends with the next two weekends and thus get nine days. We have a branch council. This is the proposal that I will enter into it.”

The same proposal was issued yesterday by the Association of Directors in Secondary Education and the Trade Union “Education” part of “Podkrepa” Labor Confederation.

Minister Denkov's proposal for a longer vacation for students will be discussed during the forthcoming Branch Council in the field of education on Friday.

“There is no reason at national level to close anything.” With these words, Minister Denkov commented on the proposal of the President of the Union of Bulgarian Teachers Yanka Takeva high school students to move to online learning by the end of the first school term.

