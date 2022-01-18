Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov has arrived in Skopje

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has arrived in Skopje. At the airport, the Bulgarian Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani. The official welcoming ceremony of the Bulgarian Prime Minister will take place at the Council of Ministers of the Republic of North Macedonia, where Petkov will meet with the country's new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

The visit of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to the Republic of North Macedonia is a clear sign of the Bulgarian government's determination to start a new dialogue with Skopje and to outline the next steps the two countries can take to resolve outstanding bilateral issues. One of Petkov's first publicly announced intentions as prime minister was to meet with the new prime minister of the Republic of North Macedonia immediately after he took office to clarify the working groups and create conditions for their active work in the coming months.

Osmani: We are no longer in the Yugoslav Union, we are entering into an alliance with Bulgaria

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov arrived in Skopje, guided by the understanding that politics should serve the citizens and find ways to resolve open issues. The Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed in his public statements that it is important to reverse the rhetoric on the issue, emphasizing the positives of good neighborliness and immediate benefits for the citizens of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia from deepening bilateral cooperation.



/Council of Ministers Press Release

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook