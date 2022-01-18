The Regime for Entry into Bulgaria of Citizens of some Countries is Changing
As of Thursday, January 20, citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, Israel, Turkey, and Serbia and members of their families arriving from a Member State of the European Union, the European Economic Area, the Swiss Confederation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of North Macedonia, the State of Israel, the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Serbia, which is in the “red zone”, are admitted to the territory of the country upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination or disease or similar document, with a negative result of a PCR test up to 72 hours before entering the country, ordered the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order issued yesterday.
Tightening of Measures for those Entering Bulgaria – List of Red Zone Countries
Also on January 20, the “red zone” includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, the Republic of Maldives, Fiji, the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines.
/Ministry of Health Press Release
