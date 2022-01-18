Ukrainian MP at the EP: Any Arms Embargo against Ukraine must Fall

All kinds of embargoes, both covert and overt, against arms sales to Ukraine must fall, because the country must be able to defend itself against the Russian threat.

This was stated in the European Parliament in Strasbourg by Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze - former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

She took part in a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, organized by the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense.

Hours before the debate, it became clear that Germany had refused to supply weapons to Ukraine. In Berlin, they were dissatisfied with the purchase of weapons for the country, even through the NATO system. There, they believe that such things should be resolved not only at the national level but also at the EU level.

The Ukrainian MP expressed hope that Europe would be united and allow arms supplies to her country.

The chairs of the two parliamentary committees, David McAllister and Natalie Loazo, have proposed that the EP send a fact-finding mission to Ukraine. Thus, according to McAllister, a signal of solidarity with the Ukrainian people will be given in this moment of uncertainty.

The EU cannot intervene in Kazakhstan, Josep Borell answering a parliamentary question.

“Look, Kazakhstan is part of a military union that the EU is not. And if the country's government asks this union to fulfill its obligations, what do you want us to do? The EU does not have the opportunity to intervene in the events there. Russia can, because it is part of a military alliance. We may or may not agree to have a different approach to their development, but do not call on the Community to intervene. Please be serious!” said Europe’s number one diplomat.



/ClubZ