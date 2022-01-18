A winter storm has left thousands without electricity in the United States
Bad winter on the east coast of the United States has left thousands of homes without electricity and led to flight cancellations.
Two casualties have been reported in North Carolina since the disaster.
The snowstorm led to a tornado in Florida, and extreme conditions with icy roads were created in North and South Carolina. Authorities advised avoiding travel. A busy section of the I-95 highway was closed.
About 120,000 were left without electricity. The highest concentrations of people without electricity are reported in the states of West Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia.
Forecasters show that the bad weather would gradually subside soon, but there were expectations of continued snowfall in parts of New York and New England. At the same time, about 70 cm of accumulated snow cover was reported in Ohio.
/BGNES
