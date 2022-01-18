A winter storm has left thousands without electricity in the United States

World | January 18, 2022, Tuesday // 08:02
Bulgaria: A winter storm has left thousands without electricity in the United States DW

Bad winter on the east coast of the United States has left thousands of homes without electricity and led to flight cancellations.

Two casualties have been reported in North Carolina since the disaster.

The snowstorm led to a tornado in Florida, and extreme conditions with icy roads were created in North and South Carolina. Authorities advised avoiding travel. A busy section of the I-95 highway was closed.

About 120,000 were left without electricity. The highest concentrations of people without electricity are reported in the states of West Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia.

Forecasters show that the bad weather would gradually subside soon, but there were expectations of continued snowfall in parts of New York and New England. At the same time, about 70 cm of accumulated snow cover was reported in Ohio.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: United States, weather, storm, winter, electricity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria