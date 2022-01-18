Weather in Bulgaria: Windy and cold with max. temperatures between 1°C and 6°C

Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for January.

During the night with a strong northwest wind, the country will pass a fast cold front. It will snow in places from north to south. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 3° and 2° Celsius, in Sofia - around minus 3°C. Today it will remain windy, although the wind will weaken and be moderate, in the Danube plain and the western regions of the Upper Thracian lowlands and temporarily strong from the northwest. The clouds will be variable, before noon over the eastern and mountainous regions more often significant and there will be snow in some places. In the afternoon it will be mostly sunny over most of the country. It will be cold and the maximum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, in Sofia - around 1°C.

Above the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable, before noon more often significant, and in isolated places it will rain lightly. In the afternoon the clouds will decrease to mostly sunny weather. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northwest will continue to blow. Maximum air temperatures: 5°-6°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-8°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, before noon the clouds will be more often significant and in some places, it will snow. It will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. A strong wind will continue to blow on the ridges and temporarily from the northwest. It will be significantly colder and the maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 7°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 12°C.



/BTA