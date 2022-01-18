COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Record - almost 10 000 new cases in the last 24 hours

The number of newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria per day hit almost 10 thousand, according to the Unified Information Portal - 9996. Samples taken by rapid antigen test and PCR are 44 772, or almost every fourth was positive.

These are record values for our country in the pandemic.

78.78 percent of these positive cases are unvaccinated.

829 people were admitted to hospitals and 82.6% of them were not immunized. The total number of hospital patients is 5,223, of which 541 are in intensive care units.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours is high - 161 (a total of 32,247 since the beginning of the pandemic).

91.93 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The active cases are 160,761, and the total confirmed - 830,604.

551 patients were cured (637,596 in total).

The low number of vaccinations is impressive - 13,723 (a total of 4,020,717).

