Nova: The Biden administration is not considering sanctions against Bulgaria
The administration of US President Joe Biden is not considering sanctions against the Bulgarian government. This is what people familiar with the situation in Washington told the Bulgarian media - Nova.
US Congresswoman does not rule out sanctions against Bulgaria over North Macedonia
The reason for this reaction was the words of the American congresswoman Claudia Tenney for the Macedonian edition of the “Voice of America”. According to her, the imposition of sanctions against Bulgaria was possible due to the veto on the start of negotiations for the accession of North Macedonia to the European Union.
/Nova
