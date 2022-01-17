Bulgarians celebrate St. Anthony’s Day

The Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Anthony the Great. The saint was born about 251 A.D. in a wealthy Egyptian family.

At the age of 20, St. Anthony the Great was left an orphan and inherited the care of his sister and great wealth.

After hearing the gospel text in the temple, in which Christ told the rich young man “one thing is not enough for you to save your soul - give out your property, then follow me”, he distributed his property and began a hermit life.

After many years of abstinence, the saint achieved peace of mind and became the spiritual father of dozens of hermits who gathered with him to listen to his wise discourses.

At the age of 104, he entered into open controversy with heretics and defeated them. People forever associated the name of the saint with the Christian religion. The following year, St. Anthony died and was buried in a secret place. His relics were later ceremoniously transferred to Vienna.

In the Bulgarian national calendar, St. Anthony's Day is celebrated for protection against diseases. Anton, Andon, Doncho, Antonia, Antoaneta, Donka, Anthony have a name day.



/BNR