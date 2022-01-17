The deadline for a scheduled vaccination of Greeks over 60 has expired, 90% have been vaccinated

Ninety percent of Greeks over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have booked an appointment for vaccination, government sources reported.

Vaccinations in this age group have increased by 10 percentage points since it recently became mandatory for them, sources said. A total of 2,761,838 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated so far, and 217,000 people in this group have received a dose of the vaccine since November 30.

The vaccination deadline for citizens over the age of 60 expires at midnight on Saturday, January 16, and will not be extended. On Monday, the competent civil registry authorities will start compiling the final list of unvaccinated people over the age of 60, who will be fined 50 euros for January (half a month) and 100 euros for each month.

However, there are exceptions for Greeks abroad and for those who have been granted an exemption from medical commissions for reasons related to serious allergic reactions and confirmed allergic conditions.



/OFFNews

