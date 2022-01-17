The deadline for a scheduled vaccination of Greeks over 60 has expired, 90% have been vaccinated
Ninety percent of Greeks over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have booked an appointment for vaccination, government sources reported.
Vaccinations in this age group have increased by 10 percentage points since it recently became mandatory for them, sources said. A total of 2,761,838 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated so far, and 217,000 people in this group have received a dose of the vaccine since November 30.
The vaccination deadline for citizens over the age of 60 expires at midnight on Saturday, January 16, and will not be extended. On Monday, the competent civil registry authorities will start compiling the final list of unvaccinated people over the age of 60, who will be fined 50 euros for January (half a month) and 100 euros for each month.
However, there are exceptions for Greeks abroad and for those who have been granted an exemption from medical commissions for reasons related to serious allergic reactions and confirmed allergic conditions.
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Croatia's Population has Shrunk by nearly 400,000 in the last 10 years
- » North Macedonia has Released Vlado Buckovski as Chief Negotiator with Bulgaria
- » SDSM Leader: North Macedonia and Albania have done Everything, Now it's the EU's Turn
- » New Government in North Macedonia
- » Period of Validity of Certificates in Greece will be Reduced if there is no Booster Dose
- » The US has imposed Sanctions on Dodik and his TV station