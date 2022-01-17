The deadline for a scheduled vaccination of Greeks over 60 has expired, 90% have been vaccinated

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 17, 2022, Monday // 09:32
Bulgaria: The deadline for a scheduled vaccination of Greeks over 60 has expired, 90% have been vaccinated

Ninety percent of Greeks over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have booked an appointment for vaccination, government sources reported.

Vaccinations in this age group have increased by 10 percentage points since it recently became mandatory for them, sources said. A total of 2,761,838 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated so far, and 217,000 people in this group have received a dose of the vaccine since November 30.

The vaccination deadline for citizens over the age of 60 expires at midnight on Saturday, January 16, and will not be extended. On Monday, the competent civil registry authorities will start compiling the final list of unvaccinated people over the age of 60, who will be fined 50 euros for January (half a month) and 100 euros for each month.

However, there are exceptions for Greeks abroad and for those who have been granted an exemption from medical commissions for reasons related to serious allergic reactions and confirmed allergic conditions.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greeks, vaccinated, mandatory
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria