More than half a million Israelis have been immunized with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

World | January 17, 2022, Monday // 09:14
Bulgaria: More than half a million Israelis have been immunized with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine NYPost

More than half a million Israeli citizens have already been immunized with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This was announced yesterday by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a weekly meeting of the country's government, quoted by TASS.

“With the fourth dose of the vaccine, more than half a million adult citizens have already been immunized, which is a huge achievement. This is the highest figure in the world,” the prime minister was quoted as saying. “I am pleased to announce that another large batch of Pfizer will arrive in Israel by the end of (next) week,” Bennett added, urging Israelis to be vaccinated once again.

The prime minister also said the government had “ensured the arrival of millions of additional antigen tests” and “provided the maximum possible protection for nursing homes.” “I know these weeks are difficult, but together we will cope, as we did with the Omicron variant, it will not last forever,” Bennett said.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fourth, vaccine, COVID-19, Israel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria