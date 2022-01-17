More than half a million Israelis have been immunized with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than half a million Israeli citizens have already been immunized with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This was announced yesterday by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a weekly meeting of the country's government, quoted by TASS.

“With the fourth dose of the vaccine, more than half a million adult citizens have already been immunized, which is a huge achievement. This is the highest figure in the world,” the prime minister was quoted as saying. “I am pleased to announce that another large batch of Pfizer will arrive in Israel by the end of (next) week,” Bennett added, urging Israelis to be vaccinated once again.

The prime minister also said the government had “ensured the arrival of millions of additional antigen tests” and “provided the maximum possible protection for nursing homes.” “I know these weeks are difficult, but together we will cope, as we did with the Omicron variant, it will not last forever,” Bennett said.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook