Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for strong wind is in force for 27 districts in the country

The yellow code is in force for 27 districts of the country, with the exception of Smolyan district, according to a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is for strong winds. The forecast is for a speed of 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 24 m/s. On the Black Sea coast in the afternoon the wind from the west will intensify to 15 m/s (7 points on the Beaufort scale), gusts 18-20 m/s (8 points on Beaufort).

First in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland, and in the afternoon a strong wind from the west-northwest will blow throughout the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Georgi Tsekov.

It will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon from the north the clouds, high and medium, will start to increase. The maximum temperatures will be between 4° and 9° Celsius, in Sofia - around 5°C. A cold front will pass through the country on Tuesday night. In places from north to south, it will rain, mostly snow.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Before noon a moderate southwest wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be oriented from west to northwest and will intensify. Maximum air temperatures: 7°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water is 7°-8°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon the clouds will start to increase. A strong, ridge and temporarily stormy wind from the west-northwest will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 2°, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.



/Focus