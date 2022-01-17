COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2379 new cases in the last 24 hours

Current map for the occupancy of intensive care beds by regions - January 17, 2022

2,379 new coronavirus-infected people were registered in the last 24 hours in our country with 15,035 tests (nearly 15.8 percent positive). 77.30 percent of the new cases of the day were not vaccinated. 44 people, of whom 93.18 were not vaccinated, have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 820,608. They were identified by 7,938,957 tests.

A total of 32,086 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 151,477 active cases. Of these, 5,267 were hospitalized, including 557 in the intensive care unit. 177 are newcomers to the hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 83.62% have not been vaccinated.

1,239 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 637 045.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 4,007,018 doses of vaccine have been given in Bulgaria, including 3,719 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 18,864 coronavirus cases were confirmed among the medical staff, including 4,953 doctors and 6,213 nurses.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (975), followed by Varna (233), Plovdiv (153), Stara Zagora (137), and Burgas (131). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (212,181) ahead of Plovdiv (72,564), Varna (63,120), Burgas (50,708), and Blagoevgrad (39,044).



