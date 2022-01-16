Germany with new rules for people arriving from Bulgaria

As of today, Germany introduces new requirements for those arriving from Bulgaria. Our country is classified as a high-risk area due to the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to completing the online registration form, travelers must present one of the following documents - a vaccination certificate, a post-illness certificate, or a negative covid test taken no later than 48 hours before the trip.

This does not apply to children under the age of 6, who, however, are subject to a mandatory 5-day home quarantine.

If you are unvaccinated or have not been ill, a 10-day quarantine is required upon arrival in Germany.



/BGNES