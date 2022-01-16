Bulgarian PM: There will be no shock increase in electricity bills after the moratorium falls

There will be no shock increase in electricity bills after the moratorium falls. This was said by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in an interview broadcast on bTV.

He pointed out that the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) as an independent body should have one very important function - to be a real regulator and to go into details where a certain price offer comes from and what the real costs are.

Chief of Bulgarian Energy Commission: I don’t want to Work with the New Government

Petkov also commented on the topic of North Macedonia and noted that the existing position of Bulgaria was confirmed by the NSAC and it is being upgraded with the joint groups. He said that during his visit to the RNM he would say that “it is time for politicians to stop with a unilateral declaration and it was time to ‘roll up our sleeves”.

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

Asked if he had held talks with representatives of the US Embassy to recognize the "Macedonian minority in Bulgaria", the prime minister replied "never". “There is one hundred percent firmness and understanding on this topic that it cannot even be discussed”, said Kiril Petkov. “There is no point in any groups of politicians exercising in vain right now”, he said, adding that “the issue would not be discussed in any way.”

US Embassy in Sofia: We have Not Raised the Question of the "Macedonian Minority"

Asked about Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CCCCIAP), the Prime Minister said that the next step is for the parliament to change the law on CCCCIAP, because more important than the specific person who heads it is what the regulation is and how this committee should act. “What I know from our parliamentary group, is that this is one of the first laws that will be discussed in the plenary hall, I think that a coalition council on this topic will be convened on Monday”, explained Kiril Petkov.

Bulgarian PM: Head of Anti-Corruption Commission No Longer has Access to Classified Information

When asked about Sotir Tsatsarov, he commented that apparently, State Security has assessed that the reliability of the Classified Information Act has not been observed. “I want to congratulate the services because what is being demonstrated is that when SANS sees an irregularity, regardless of who the person is, they act according to the rules”, Petkov said.



/Focus