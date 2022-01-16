Innovation Minister: Investors had given up on Bulgaria because of corruption but now it’s different

“Investors had given up on Bulgaria because they were hampered by high levels of corruption and a lack of specialists. We now have a flow of investors and a lot who are returning to the country,” Innovation and Growth Minister Daniel Lorer told bTV.

“Among them is a Turkish investor who wants to make vehicles in Bulgaria, as well as one who makes artificial fibers. He wants not only to move the plant to Bulgaria but also technological developments and work with our research institutes,” Lorer added.

The Minister clarified that the Ministry of Innovation will work closely with the Ministry of Education. “It is important for Bulgaria to change its position - innovations to work with the Ministry of Education and Science, so that there is more and more educated staff so that better companies come,” said Daniel Lorer.

In his opinion, the situation in the Bulgarian Development Bank is calm, as it fulfills its mission - to support small and medium-sized businesses. “We have helped the energy sector, rose manufacturers are next, restaurateurs after them, etc. The first money from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan will be for industrial zones - we intend to develop in new regions where there is interest,” Lorer explained. According to him, investors are also asking who will work in their factories, so high vaccination is an important condition for investment to come.



/Dnevnik