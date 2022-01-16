Bulgarian Health Minister: The Green Certificate for post-illness remains
Certificates based on COVID-19 post-illness remain. This was announced on the Facebook profile of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.
"I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted, but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to make this clarification," the Minister wrote.
Bulgaria: Will the Certificate for Antibodies be Revoked
Here is the whole post:
“Dear friends and people who read my page.
I assure you that at present moment the certificates based on post-illness remain...
I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted (there’s not enough time for that...), but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to clarify this.
I beg writers and speakers to realize how what people read can increase their fears and anxieties, and this is the most unnecessary thing right now ...
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4389 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Arriving in Bulgaria: Children aged 12 to 18 from Red Zone countries must present a PCR test
- » Highest mortality in the EU: 88% more deaths in November in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Doctor: There are many children infected with Omicron
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6863 New Cases, Total Victims Exceeded 32,000
- » Bulgaria: Will the Certificate for Antibodies be Revoked