Bulgarian Health Minister: The Green Certificate for post-illness remains

Society » HEALTH | January 16, 2022, Sunday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Health Minister: The Green Certificate for post-illness remains BNR

Certificates based on COVID-19 post-illness remain. This was announced on the Facebook profile of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

"I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted, but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to make this clarification," the Minister wrote.

Bulgaria: Will the Certificate for Antibodies be Revoked

Here is the whole post:

“Dear friends and people who read my page.

I assure you that at present moment the certificates based on post-illness remain...

I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted (there’s not enough time for that...), but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to clarify this.

I beg writers and speakers to realize how what people read can increase their fears and anxieties, and this is the most unnecessary thing right now ...

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: asena serbezova, health, covid, certificate, illness
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria