Bulgarian Health Minister: The Green Certificate for post-illness remains

Certificates based on COVID-19 post-illness remain. This was announced on the Facebook profile of the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova.

"I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted, but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to make this clarification," the Minister wrote.

Here is the whole post:

“Dear friends and people who read my page.

I assure you that at present moment the certificates based on post-illness remain...

I know that there is speculation on many topics in our society and it is impossible to refute everything that has been misinterpreted (there’s not enough time for that...), but the topic of health is very sensitive and that is why I want to clarify this.

I beg writers and speakers to realize how what people read can increase their fears and anxieties, and this is the most unnecessary thing right now ...

