Bulgarian PM: I guarantee that the schools will close last

Society » EDUCATION | January 16, 2022, Sunday // 15:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: I guarantee that the schools will close last GIS

I am very pleased with the plan that was put on the table. It is a function of something very real - the capacity of intensive care beds in hospitals. We are no longer talking about some figures per 100,000 population, we are talking about whether the health system can handle intensive cases. or it can't,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov regarding the new plan to limit the epidemic from COVID-19.

Bulgaria: New National Plan for Dealing with COVID-19

According to him, this model greatly limits the option to close schools and businesses. “Economic incentives and encouraging incentives related to this plan have been announced along with the restrictive measures. Gathering in districts allows municipalities with very few intensive beds not to be closed. Priority will be given to students, especially children from 1st to 4th grade., to continue to go to school in person,” he added. The Prime Minister explained that even in stage 4 when all intensive beds in one area are 80% full, students from 1st to 4th grade will be online for only one week.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, students, plan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria