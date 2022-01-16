Bulgarian PM: I guarantee that the schools will close last
“I am very pleased with the plan that was put on the table. It is a function of something very real - the capacity of intensive care beds in hospitals. We are no longer talking about some figures per 100,000 population, we are talking about whether the health system can handle intensive cases. or it can't,” said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov regarding the new plan to limit the epidemic from COVID-19.
Bulgaria: New National Plan for Dealing with COVID-19
According to him, this model greatly limits the option to close schools and businesses. “Economic incentives and encouraging incentives related to this plan have been announced along with the restrictive measures. Gathering in districts allows municipalities with very few intensive beds not to be closed. Priority will be given to students, especially children from 1st to 4th grade., to continue to go to school in person,” he added. The Prime Minister explained that even in stage 4 when all intensive beds in one area are 80% full, students from 1st to 4th grade will be online for only one week.
