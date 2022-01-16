COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4389 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
4,389 are the new cases of coronavirus with 27,171 tests performed in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
40 people died.
There are 5,237 people in hospitals, of which 568 are in intensive care units. The newcomers are 202.
There are 934 cured.
The vaccines given for the day are 6982.
95% of the dead, 76.03% of the new cases, and 83.17% of those admitted to hospitals were unvaccinated yesterday. All persons with a completed vaccination course are considered vaccinated, the Unified Information Portal reminds.
/OFFNews
