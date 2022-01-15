Arriving in Bulgaria: Children aged 12 to 18 from Red Zone countries must present a PCR test

From Wednesday, January 19, children aged 12 to 18 who arrive from countries in the "red zone" are admitted to the territory of Bulgaria upon presentation of a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country. In addition there must present a valid EU digital COVID certificate, an equivalent or a similar document. The Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova issued this order yesterday.

Tightening of Measures for those Entering Bulgaria – List of Red Zone Countries

If they do not present such a document, they are placed under a 10-day quarantine. Quarantine may be terminated if the person undergoes a PCR test no earlier than 72 hours of arrival in the country.

We remind you that until now it was required that children from 12 to 18 years of age, arriving from the "red zone", as well as adults, when entering Bulgaria to provide a negative test result, along with a document for vaccination or illness.

COVID-19 documents are not required for children under 12 years of age, regardless of the country of origin.

The list of countries by color zones has also been updated since 19 January. The "red zone" includes Austria, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary, Luxembourg, Israel, Kuwait, Grenada, Greenland, Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Lebanese Republic, and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

/Ministry of Health Press Release