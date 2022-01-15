Bulgarian Doctor: There are many children infected with Omicron

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Doctor: There are many children infected with Omicron Pixabay

Omicron is milder, but the data is from countries where there are many vaccinated. This is the reason why it is easier to handle. This was explained on Nova TV by the general practitioner Dr. Gergana Nikolova, who is also a member of the Board of MMA.

"Whole families, from the youngest to the oldest, are positive at the moment. We have many positive children, quarantined. In the previous variant we did not have so many children", said Dr. Nikolova.

And she explained that some of the youngest patients handle the virus very lightly, but others even get to the hospital.

"To protect children, we need to get vaccinated. The way to deal with this infection is the vaccine", Dr. Nikolova is categorical. Again, she insisted that the main difference between being vaccinated or not is how we get rid of the infection if we get sick.

Dr. Nikolova also said that the work of general practitioners in COVID areas is currently a lot.

"There is a lot of stress and a lot of sick people," Nikolova said. She warned that there could be a shortage of doctors, as many fell ill and others retired and quit their jobs.

