January 15, 2022, Saturday
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Max. Temperatures between 3°C and 8°C

The atmospheric pressure is a little higher than the average for the month and will increase even more. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology - NIMH Evgenia Egova.

Today the clouds will be variable, in some places in the mountains it will snow lightly. Mostly moderate northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in Sofia - around 3 °.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast. The wind will be moderate, along the northern coast to a strong northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 6°-8°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be variable. In some places, mainly in the massifs in Western Bulgaria, light snow will fall. A strong wind will blow in the highest parts until a stormy northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 5°C.

