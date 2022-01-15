COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6863 New Cases, Total Victims Exceeded 32,000

6863 are the new cases of coronavirus, confirmed by 41,084 tests. Positive samples are 16.7%. 76 out of 100 of the newly infected have not been vaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are 146,966 active cases. Another 554 people have been admitted to hospitals, 77% have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized is 5,190, 578 of them are in the intensive care units.

The system reported 2289 cured. 80 patients died in the last 24 hours, 90% were not vaccinated. The total number of victims of the virus is already 32,002.

24,794 vaccines were given yesterday. 1,960,934 people have completed the immunization cycle, with a third dose are - 494,666.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 641; Burgas - 380; Varna - 500; Veliko Tarnovo - 99; Vidin - 99; Vratsa - 105; Gabrovo - 86; Dobrich - 73; Kardzhali - 47; Kyustendil - 135; Lovech - 102; Montana - 94- Pazardzhik - 257; Pernik - 165; Pleven - 150; Plovdiv - 597; Razgrad - 33; Ruse - 187; Silistra - 47; Sliven - 133; Smolyan - 81; Sofia region - 300; Sofia (capital) - 1935; Stara Zagora - 328; Targovishte - 36; Haskovo - 129; Shumen - 63; Yambol - 61.

The incidence, on a two-week basis, in the country continues to grow. 964.80 per 100,000 are infected today, just over 900 - days earlier. The highest values ​​are reported in Blagoevgrad district - 1812.79 per 100,000. The second most infected is Sofia - 1619.98 per 100,000. In the purple zone (over 1,000 per 100,000 infected) are the districts of Burgas, Varna, Pernik, Sofia area. The only region in the yellow zone is Kardzhali, where the incidence is 189.70 per 100,000.



